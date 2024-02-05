Devendra Fadnavis Resides in Gadchiroli for the Third Time, Focuses On Development Of Area

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has demonstrated a keen focus on the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, making seven visits in the last 16 months. With a strong commitment to supporting the police, Fadnavis, serving as the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, has expedited several development initiatives in the region, aiming to provide a developmental alternative to Naxalist. Notably, he has stayed in Gadchiroli once as Chief Minister and twice as Deputy Chief Minister.

Fadnavis, on 15 August 2023, inaugurated the Kothi Kornar bridge on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. In a historic move, he became the first home minister or political leader in the state to visit Pimpli Burgi, an area considered highly sensitive, where no minister or chief minister had ventured before. On 1 May 2023, he inaugurated the police station at Damarancha, a region marked by a recent encounter on the Chhattisgarh border.

Having spent a night in Gadchiroli, Fadnavis commenced work on Sunday morning and flagged off a marathon at 6.45 am. He expressed optimism, stating that Gadchiroli has now embarked on a path of progress. During his visit, Fadnavis interacted with tribals from Wange Puri, a region bordering Chhattisgarh, and participated in various programs aimed at the overall development of the area.