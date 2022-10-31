Devendra Fadnavis says fake narrative that big projects going out of Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in the city had said that a fake narrative was being set that big projects were going out of Maharashtra and this was wrong.

The deputy chief minister said, First about Foxconn, I already mentioned that Subash Desai (former industries minister) said that Foxconn project would not come to Maharashtra.

About Tata Airbus project, they are setting a fake narrative, The deputy chief minister also said, adding that, When I come to know that Tata is going to Gujarat but I requested Tata come to Nagpur when we are in Opposition.

When I was the Opposition leader, Tata spokesperson of the project said it was not suitable for business here in Maharashtra. Tata official said to me that they are going to Gujarat one year before. On Safran project, the deputy chief minister said, The project went to Hyderabad and they were doing a fake narrative about us, he further stated.