Devendra Fadnavis Set to Become Maharashtra's New CM; Eknath Shinde Demands Key Ministerial Portfolio: Reports

Following Maha Yuti's resounding success in the recent assembly elections, discussions around the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra have intensified. With Devendra Fadnavis emerging as the likely choice for CM, all eyes are on the upcoming political developments. Fadnavis, who previously held the position from 2014 to 2019, was sidelined after the 2019 elections due to dramatic political shifts.

In the elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, strengthening the party's claim to the CM's post. However, Shiv Sena leaders, particularly from Eknath Shinde's faction, pushed for Shinde to retain the position. Reports of Shinde's dissatisfaction circulated after it became apparent that the BJP was unwilling to back down. But recently, Shinde hinted during a press conference that he might relinquish his claim to the role.

On Thursday, a critical meeting took place in Delhi with Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar in attendance, under the leadership of Amit Shah. It is understood that Fadnavis's name was endorsed by the central BJP leadership for the CM role. A team of BJP observers is set to arrive in Mumbai soon, where a meeting of BJP MLAs will be held to formally elect the leader. Following this, the official announcement of the new CM will be made.

Should Shinde not be appointed as CM, he has reportedly laid out demands for key portfolios, including the Home Ministry and Urban Development, along with a claim for the position of Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly. These demands were presented to BJP senior leader Amit Shah during discussions. Shinde on Tuesday resigned as the CM, but will continue as the caretaker CM till the government is formed.