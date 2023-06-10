Devendra Fadnavis should also talk about Nathuram Godse’s children: Imtiaz Jaleel

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel said like Aurangzeb’s progeny, Nathuram Godse’s children too have proliferated. He was reacting to Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s remark about some persons carrying the Mughal Emperor’s picture in a procession in Sangamner town.



I heard Fadnavis’s statement. He is the home minister of the state and has the entire police department with him. He said from where so many children of Aurangzeb came. It may be so, but the children of Godse have grown in number too. He should also speak about that, said Jaleel.

Aurangabad MP also said that those who took to the streets and pelted stones in Kolhapur did not know about the contribution of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the reformist 20th century ruler of the erstwhile Kolhapur state.

Kolhapur city in western Maharashtra witnessed violence earlier this week over some persons using 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan’s picture and an offensive audio clip in status messages on social media.

The rulers sitting here in the state or Centre know that unless they create a rift between communities, their situation will be like that in Karnataka,” Jaleel said, referring to the BJP’s loss in the Assembly elections in the southern state.