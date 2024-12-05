Devendra Fadnavis Signs First File as Maharashtra CM, Grants Rs 5 Lakh to Pune Patient for Bone Marrow Transplant

Devendra Fadnavis, after being sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, chaired his first cabinet meeting on Thursday. Prior to the meeting, Fadnavis signed a file related to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

After taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, signed the to provide monetary assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister Medical Relief Fund to Pune patient Chandrakant Shankar Kurhade for bone marrow transplant treatment



The Chief Minister directed that ₹5 lakh be allocated from the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund for Pune resident Chandrakant Shankar Kurhade, who is undergoing bone marrow transplant treatment. Kurhade’s wife had previously requested financial assistance for the treatment.

During the cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar congratulated Fadnavis with bouquets of flowers. Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik also extended best wishes on behalf of the administration.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a third term. Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office at a grand ceremony held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.