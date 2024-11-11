Devendra Fadnavis Starts Campaign with Temple Visit and Road Show Amid Challenging Re-Election Bid (Watch Video)

Upcoming assembly election will decide the faith of Maharashtra. This time it will be a tough fight between MVA (Congress, NCP SP, Shiv Sena UBT) and Mahayuti Shinde led Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar Led NCP). Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who will be contesting election from South-West Nagpur Devendra Fadnavis vistied temple before heading for a grand road show.

Fadnavis faces a significant challenge this time against Congress candidate Prafulla Gudhade Patil, whom he defeated in 2014. Political analysts suggest that while Fadnavis is a formidable candidate, the upcoming election will be competitive due to various factors including public dissatisfaction with inflation and unemployment, as well as the impact of recent flooding in the area. The constituency has approximately 408,149 voters, and issues such as economic distress are at the forefront of voter concerns.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Deputy CM and candidate from South-West Nagpur Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) offers prayers at a temple ahead of his roadshow in his constituency.



