Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra (Watch Video)

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and CMs & Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states, Union Ministers and other NDA leaders on Thursday, December 5.

PM Modo Congratulates Devendra Fadnavis

#WATCH | PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra CM pic.twitter.com/LNVURj7pBQ — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

After taking oath as chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis met state Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi congratulated Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra CM.

Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister for 3rd Time

#WATCH | Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/i14uGpEyr6 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

Fadnavis was joined on stage by his Mahayuti allies, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. The grand event in Mumbai was a star-studded affair with top Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Kumar Mangalam Birla were also in attendance.

Prior to making his way to Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Fadnavis shared a photo of his mother taking blessings and applying tilak on his forehead. He captioned it: “The beginning of a new season with the blessings of mother...”

The oath-taking ceremony at Azad Maidan was attended by nearly 40,000 people. Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar were also present at the swearing ceremony at the Azad Maidan event.