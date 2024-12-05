Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar Take Oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2024 05:45 PM2024-12-05T17:45:29+5:302024-12-05T18:05:25+5:30

The confusion over Maharashtra govt formation has finally come to an end. Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde and NCP head Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, while Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the 3rd time on December 5, 2024, at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.

The oath-taking ceremony took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and CMs & Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states, Union Ministers, and other NDA leaders.

Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar joined the BJP and formed a Mahayuti alliance to establish a government in 2022. In the 2024 Assembly elections, the grand alliance achieved a landslide victory in Maharashtra and took their oath on December 5, nearly a week after the election results.

