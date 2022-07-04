Devendra Fadnavis thanked Raj Thackeray for his letter in Legislative Assembly

Mumbai: The power struggle that has been going on in the state for the last several days has finally come to an end in the majority test of the new government. Along with Eknath Shinde, 40 MLAs revolted in the Shiv Sena, leaving the state government in the minority. As a result, the Mahavikas Aghadi government collapsed and Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister. After that, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister. On Monday, a no-confidence motion was tabled by the Shinde government in the Assembly. 164 MLAs voted for the BJP-Shinde government.

The Shinde government won the majority test, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude and also mentioned the letter of MNS president Raj Thackeray. Devendra Fadnavis said that MNS president Raj Thackeray wrote a very beautiful letter. "In fact I thought of replying to this letter the next day. But words like theirs did not occur to me. Then I called them and thanked them. He is currently not feeling well. But we will meet him soon", said Fadnavis.

"Also we are all political opponents, not enemies.In politics, there are two sides. We have filed 30 cases against one of our leaders. There was a case against the MPs for taking my car to Devdarshan and not paying the fare. It is good that I do not have a house in Mumbai. Devendra Fadnavis told Shiv Sena that he lives in a government bungalow and Nagpur's house."

"Maharashtra does not have a situation like South India. In Maharashtra, political leaders can visit each other's homes. Can make meals. The role of the ruling, opposition may be different. Power comes and goes. The ego of power should never be kept. The one who gets elected has to sit for the exam after 5 years but often he behaves as if he has been a MLA, MP, Minister for the rest of his life. People's representatives have to answer the questions of the people" he said.