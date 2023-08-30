Devendra Fadnavis thanks PM Modi reducing LPG gas prices as Raksha Bandhan gift

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis thanked PM Modi for bringing down the prices of LPG by Rs 200, as a Raksha Bandhan gift for women. The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for domestic use has been brought down by Rs 200 per cylinder for all users, announced Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday. This marks an 18 per cent reduction in the price of a 14.2-kg cooking gas cylinder. The reduction in cooking gas prices comes at a time when the country is grappling with high inflation. The government's decision will benefit millions of low-income families in India ahead of crucial state elections this year and the general election in 2024.

While making the announcement, Thakur said, that since 2014, the Prime Minister has consistently made decisions in support of women and their empowerment and added that 9.6 crore women have benefited under the government's PMUY. “Since 2014, PM Modi has been making decisions in favour of women and their empowerment. Over 9.6 crore women benefit from the Ujjwala Yojana," he said. Anurag Thakur went on to say that 75 lakh new gas connections will be set up free of cost under PMUY. He said, "On the occasion of Onam and the eve of Raksha Bandhan, I’m happy to announce that the PM has given a big gift to the women and 75 lakh women will get free gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, free of cost." Launched in May 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) stands as a pivotal social welfare initiative by the government. Its primary goal is to offer clean cooking fuel access to economically disadvantaged women, particularly those dwelling below the poverty threshold.