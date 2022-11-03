Devendra Fadnavis to become first Maha leader to perform both official pujas at Vitthal temple

Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would become the first politician in the state to perform both official pujas at the famous Vitthal temple at Pandharpur.

According to a report of PTI, He would be performing the Kartiki Ekadashi puja at the temple in his capacity as deputy chief minister on Friday. The customary puja is conducted on behalf of the state government at the temple, a major pilgrimage site and the centre of the Warkari sect.