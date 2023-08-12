Devendra Fadnavis to visit Japan for five days from August 20

Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, will travel to Japan starting on 20 August for a five-day official visit in order to seek aid from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for a number of development projects in the state.

The tour is in response to an invitation from Japan government and is being perceived as a new beginning to strengthen the friendship and collaboration between Maharashtra and Japan, Indian Express reported.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Corporation (MMRDA) is likely to seek aid from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for various infrastructure projects, including twin tunnels below Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Versova Virar Sea Link and Thane coastal project.