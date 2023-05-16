Devendra Fadnavis unveils major development projects in Pimpri Chinchwad

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the magnificent GD Madgulkar Theater, a modern auditorium built by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday.

Dignitaries like Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, MP Srirang Barane, and MLAs Uma Khapare and Mahesh Landge graced the occasion with their presence at the ceremony.

The fourth-generation family members of GD Madgulkar were felicitated by Fadnavis on the occasion.

Praising the newly built theater, Fadnavis expressed his appreciation for the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in creating such a splendid facility as a tribute to the legendary literary icon, GD Madgulkar. He regarded Madgulkar as an everlasting name in the literary realm of Maharashtra, drawing a parallel between him and the revered Valmiki of ancient times. Fadnavis highlighted the remarkable contributions of Madgulkar to Marathi literature, emphasizing his profound impact and significance.

Apart from the Madgulkar Theater, Fadnavis also unveiled various important initiatives and initiated the construction of a few others in Pimpri Chinchwad. These include the Water Purification Project in Chikhli, the Garden in Ravet, the CSSD Project in YCM Hospital, the Planetarium Project in Chinchwad, and the New Administrative Office Building of the PCMC.

Highlighting the significance of the Water Purification Plant, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of addressing the growing needs of the expanding city. He emphasized the crucial aspects of water supply, sewage drainage, and effective waste disposal. Fadnavis expressed confidence that the newly established water treatment plant would ensure a reliable water supply for the city. He also mentioned that as the capacity of the water treatment plant increases, it would adequately meet the city's future water requirements.

The event was attended by important officials, including Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, PMRDA Commissioner Rajeev Mahiwal, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, and several other officials.

At the same time, Ganesh Budrukar, the vice-president of Chhava Sangathan in the city, was arrested by the police for trying to block Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' convoy. He displayed black flags as a form of protest.

In Pune, he initiated the construction of the 'Sus - Mhalunge Water Supply Project' and other important projects. The main goal of this effort is to tackle the long-standing water problems in the region and offer a sustainable solution to the ongoing water scarcity challenges. The project aims to improve the water supply infrastructure and meet the rising needs of the growing population in the area.