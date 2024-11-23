Devendra Receives Grand Welcome in Nagpur After BJP-led MahaYuti's Historic Win in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received a warm and grand welcome at his Nagpur residence following the BJP-led MahaYuti Alliance’s historic victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. As supporters gathered in large numbers, they cheered and showered flowers to celebrate the alliance’s landslide win of 230 seats out of 288.

Visibly moved by the overwhelming support, Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for their trust and confidence. He also credited the success to the party workers, sharing a message on X (formerly Twitter) that read, "Vibrant celebrations outside the counting office, filled with energy and enthusiasm! Only our dedicated Karyakartas made it all possible!"

The BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, won 58 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claimed 41. The MahaYuti, a coalition of these parties, collectively won a record 230 seats, ensuring their continued dominance in the state.

The BJP, having broken its previous records, now stands as the primary claimant for the Chief Minister’s position. Fadnavis said that the leaders of the three alliance parties would meet to discuss and decide the leadership. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is expected to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi, which had hoped to repeat its success from the Lok Sabha elections, failed to secure more than 50 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, Congress secured 16, NCP (SP) bagged 10, and the Samajwadi Party won two seats.