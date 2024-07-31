Dhairyasheel Mane Appointed As Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha

Dhairyasheel Mane has been unanimously chosen and appointed as the Deputy Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha.

Dhairyasheel Mane unanimously selected and appointed as the Deputy Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/ts0Hw0dOSw — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

Dhairyasheel Mane, who won the Lok Sabha elections from the Hatkanangale constituency in Maharashtra. Mane secured his seat by defeating Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) candidate Satyajit Babasaheb Patil Sarudkar with a margin of 13,426 votes. This marks his first term in Parliament, having originally entered in the 2019 general elections as a Shiv Sena candidate.

