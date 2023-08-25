Dhananjay Munde to chair meet to review drought-like situation in Marathwada

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde will chair a meeting here on Friday to review the drought-like situation in Marathwada, an official said.

He will chair the meeting in the office of the divisional commissioner and the situation in Aurangabad and Latur divisions will be discussed, the official said on Thursday. Munde will then proceed to his Assembly constituency Parli in Beed district after the meeting, the official added.

Of the 82 monsoon days so far this year, 50 have seen no rainfall in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, a report by the divisional commissioner’s office said on Wednesday. As of August 21, the expected rainfall in the region comprising Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Latur and Nanded districts was 451.1 mm. However, the actual rainfall in the region has been 364.9 mm. That is a deficit of 19.1 per cent, according to the report.