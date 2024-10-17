Dhananjay Munde Wife Car Accident: NCP Leader's Spouse Involved in Major Crash on Pune-Solapur Highway

Rajshree Munde, wife of Dhananjay Munde, the state's agriculture minister and guardian minister of Beed district, was involved in a car accident on the Pune-Solapur highway in the early hours of the morning. Her vehicle collided head-on with a travel bus, resulting in minor injuries, but her condition is currently stable. The accident took place near Soratpawadi, where Rajshree Munde's car was struck while traveling on the highway, causing significant traffic delays for some time.

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision was severe due to the high speeds of both vehicles. Local police and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance and initiate rescue operations. Rajshree Munde sustained minor injuries. Following the incident, she was promptly admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she received initial care. Doctors have provided an update on her condition, stating that she is now stable. After thorough examination, she is expected to be discharged from the hospital shortly. The exact cause of the severe accident remains unclear, although it is reported that both vehicles were traveling at high speeds. The police have registered the incident, and further investigation is ongoing.

Dhananjay Munde was in Bhartiya Janta Party as President Youth Wing (BJYM), who is currently a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and appointed cabinet minister in Eknath Shinde's and was Cabinet Minister in Uddhav Thackeray's Maharashtra State Government. Munde won the 2019 assembly elections from Parli constituency. He is the Guardian Minister of Beed District and the Minister of Social Justice and Special Assistance of the State of Maharashtra.On 24 December 2019, as the Minister for Social Justice and Special Assistance. Earlier, he had held the role of opposition leader in the Legislative Council of Maharashtra.

