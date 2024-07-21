Dharamveer 2' Disrespectful To Late Sena Leader Anand Dighe, Says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has voiced strong objections against "Dharmaveer 2," the sequel to a film depicting the life of Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Raut criticized the film as politically motivated and accused its creators of disrespecting the memory of the late leader.

Anand Dighe, known for his influential role in Maharashtra politics and as a mentor to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is central to the film's narrative. Raut asserted that the portrayal of Dighe in the first part of the film, released in 2022, was contentious and ended with his death, questioning the rationale behind a sequel. According to Raut, the upcoming release of "Dharmaveer 2" coincides suspiciously with the upcoming state assembly elections, insinuating a political agenda.

Raut further criticized the film for allegedly spreading falsehoods through dialogues attributed to Dighe, who he claims was steadfastly loyal to Shiv Sena's founder, Balasaheb Thackeray. He emphasized the deep bond between Thackeray and Dighe, labeling the film's narrative as a distortion of history.

The controversy surrounding "Dharmaveer 2" escalated when actor-producer Bobby Deol and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently unveiled the film's poster in Mumbai. The event, attended by the film's cast and crew, highlighted anticipation for the sequel's release. Deol expressed gratitude for the project's progress, marking it as a significant milestone.