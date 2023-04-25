Dharashiv: Ajit Pawar's future CM banners sparks speculation

In the midst of rumours about a possible change in Maharashtra's political scenario, banners have been put up in Ter village, Dharashiv district, advocating for Ajit Pawar to become the next Chief Minister.

A local media report stated that Ajit Pawar's in-laws and supporters have put up banners that proclaim him to be the future Chief Minister of the state. This has created buzz and speculation about his potential candidacy for the top position.

#WATCH | Poster appears in Dharashiv terming NCP leader Ajit Pawar as the future CM of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/m7dM3rXA6x — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Posters displaying Ajit Pawar as the future Chief Minister of the state have gone viral online, creating rumours and speculation.

There were rumours of a "political earthquake" in Maharashtra last week, with questions being raised about Ajit Pawar's political future as he was reportedly unreachable. However, during a press conference, he confirmed his allegiance to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and dismissed the rumours as baseless.