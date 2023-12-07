Dharashiv collector forms Committee to look into Tulja Bhavani temple ornaments’ irregularities

On Thursday, an official announced the formation of a committee by the Dharashiv collector to investigate reported irregularities concerning the ornaments of the goddess at the esteemed Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur. The official said a recent audit of the temple assets had placed gold at 207 kilograms and silver at 1,280 kilograms but some irregularities were also found.

Dharashiv Collector Sachin Ombase informed PTI that the committee will provide its recommendations on the identified irregularities within the next three to four days. Subsequent actions will be decided based on the committee's findings.

Earlier, a counting was done, but some ornaments have changed and it has come to light now. The exact details of the ornaments will be mentioned in the final report. I cannot say anything till the final report comes in, Ombase added.

In response to the issue, Chief Priest of the temple, Kishor Gagne, mentioned that annual audits are conducted where cash is counted, and the ornaments are described as gold-like and silver-like. Committee after committee is formed but no action takes place in this case, Gagne said.