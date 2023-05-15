Dharashiv: Fire breaks out at Terkheda firecracker warehouse; workers evacuated

A fire erupted in Terkheda, Vashi taluka, at approximately 11:45 am. Fortunately, all thirteen workers present inside managed to evacuate in a timely manner, ensuring their safety. However, one individual sustained injuries and has been taken to Terkheda Primary Health Centre for medical treatment.

A large firecracker is located a short distance from the Terkheda bus stand, storing various types of fireworks in the same warehouse. Early on Monday morning, at around 11.45 am, a fire broke out in the building. The workers inside were able to evacuate, but one person suffered injuries and was taken to the primary care centre in Terkheda. The Dharashiv Municipal Corporation's fire brigade rushed to the scene and worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire, which completely destroyed the warehouse.

A large stock of firecrackers was stored in the warehouse. When the fire started, the crackling sounds of the firecrackers filled the air. This caused heavy smoke to fill the warehouse area, creating a billowing cloud in the sky. Hearing the firecracker sounds, villagers quickly gathered in the area.