Dhule Road Accident: Five Dead After Drunk Driver Crashes Truck Into Van

A catastrophic accident occurred at Dasvel Junction in Shindkheda Taluka, Dhule District, involving a pickup truck and an Eco van. The collision was so severe that both vehicles were extensively damaged. Five people, including three women, were killed instantly, and four others were critically injured. The injured have been admitted to Hira Medical Hospital.

Witnesses report that the pickup truck driver, identified as Deepak, was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the accident. The Eco van passengers were returning home from a religious event in Warul village when the speeding pickup truck crashed into their vehicle. Deepak sustained minor injuries in the accident.

In a separate incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a speeding Scorpio collided with a car, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, including two women and two young children. Two others were injured in that accident.