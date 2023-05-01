IPL 2023: Yashasvi has a long way to go; not just with us, but internationally, says Sangakkara

Mumbai, May 1 Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara lavished praise on young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his fantastic knock against Mumbai Ind (MI), saying that the left-handed batter is extremely talented and hard-working, has a long way to go not just in the IPL but in international cricket as well.

Jaiswal smashed the highest score by an uncapped Indian batter in the IPL, a stunning 124 off 62 balls that propelled Royals to a massive 212/7 against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night.

He made 41 runs off 23 balls in Power-play and amassed 44 runs off 25 balls in the middle overs, before smacking 39 runs off 14 balls in the death overs in a scintillating batting show.

"He is not just extremely talented but also really hard-working. He has spent a lot of time in preparations, a lot of time in the nets working on his preparations. He has worked on his game for three to four years with us and it shows he is very focused and driven and the results are showing," Sangakkara said in the post-match press conference.

"He played beautifully today. He batted almost entirely through the innings, which was exceptional. He set us up for a fantastic total. Yash has a long way to go, not just with us, but internationally. He just needs to keep working hard, keep producing the runs and knocking on that door.

The great thing about Yash is that he learns and he keeps learning very quickly. He's got a great attitude. He's very positive in everything that he does," he added.

However, Jaiswal's magnificent 124 went in vain as Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29), Cameron Green brisk (44 off 26) played an impressive knock before Tim David (45 not out off 14) provided a blockbuster finish with three sixes in a row with 17 needed off the last over helped MI to chase down the massive target with three balls to spare.

Speaking on the match result, RR's head coach admitted that David was too good for Royals bowlers while also praising Suryakumar and Green for setting up the tone for the highest run-chase at the venue.

"We got to a great total. 212 (213) is not an easy chase. We could have been a little more disciplined in our bowling in the powerplay, but the way they batted and how Tim David finished in the end, the way Suryakumar Yadav batted in the middle and Cameron Green as well. They showed a lot of intent," Sangakkara said.

"We had to defend 17 in the last over, which is a lot of runs. But Tim David was just too good for us on the day," he added.

Royals will next take on Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 5 while Mumbai will take on Punjab Kings on May 3 at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

