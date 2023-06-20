Dhule: Two bodies found in Tapi river bed near Savalde village

Two bodies have been discovered in the Tapi river bed on Monday, near Savalde village in Shirpur taluka. The deceased individuals, Raj Premsingh Rajput (24) and Ashok Namdev Marathe (47) have been identified. A case of accidental death has been registered at Thalner police station after being informed by the ward boy of the sub-district hospital.

Based on the received information, Ashok Marathe from Janata Nagar in the city was found in a suspicious condition on the Tapi River bridge in Savalde on Saturday. A search operation was conducted in the riverbed on both Saturday and Sunday to locate him. On Sunday, while searching for him from the bridge into the river, 24-year-old Raj Prem Singh Rajput from Ahilyapur jumped from the bridge. Subsequently, efforts were made to locate both individuals in the river bed.

The bodies of Raj Rajput and Ashok Marathe were found floating in the water at around 9 am on Monday morning. Ashok Marathe's body was discovered around 11 am. Both bodies were retrieved and taken to the sub-district Hospital in the city. Upon hearing the news, the relatives of the deceased individuals hurried to the hospital. However, the motive behind their suicides remains unknown. A case of sudden death has been registered at Thalner police station in relation to this incident.