Dia Mirza shares adorable glimpse of her son Avyaan

Actor Dia Mirza, on Friday, treated her fans to an adorable glimpse of her son Avyaan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture of Avyaan, in which the little one can be seen sleeping in his mother's arms.

"Imagine @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane," Dia captioned the post.

As soon as she shared the post, B-town celebrities and fans showered the mother-son duo with love.

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Love" with heart emoticons.

Bipasha Basu described Avyaan as "Shona baby, Mishti ma."

Diana Penty, Karisma Kapoor, and Gul Panag also heaped love on Dia and her son.

Dia and her husband Vibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor