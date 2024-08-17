'Did Not Say Anything To Incite': Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj Clarifies After His Remarks Flare-Up Communal Tensions In State

Communal tensions have flared in several districts across Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Ahmednagar, and Nashik, following a controversial statement allegedly made by Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj.

Ramgiri Maharaj has since clarified his position on the matter in an interview with a Marathi news channel, asserting that his comments were taken out of context.

The unrest began after a video clip from Maharaj’s sermon at the ‘Akhand Harinam Saptah’ event at Shree Kshetra Panchale in Sinnar tehsil, Nashik district, went viral. In the video, Maharaj allegedly made controversial remarks regarding the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.

In response to questions about the remarks, Ramgiri Maharaj explained, "I did not say anything intended to incite tension. The sermon lasted for an hour and a half, and only a selective portion was edited. I was addressing Bhishmacharya and Dharmaraja, discussing Rajdharma—how rulers should uphold justice and not tolerate injustice. During this, I mentioned Bangladesh to highlight the suffering of Hindus there."

He continued, "I called for Hindus to unite against oppression, stressing that while we must not harbour hatred or envy, we must also not accept injustice. My statements are in line with our scriptures; I did not stray from this principle. We are committed to peace," he concluded.