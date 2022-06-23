Did Uddhav Thackeray had an idea of ​​Eknath Shinde's revolt, but he ignored it?

Mumbai: After the results of the Legislative Council, a stir has been created at Shiv Sena in the state. Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde became unreachable with the supportive MLAs and there was a stir in the Shiv Sena faction. Taking a stand against the Congress-NCP alliance, Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde reached Surat Hotel in Gujarat directly. From there he is now in Guwahati, Assam. Along with Shinde, Shiv Sena has more than 40 MLAs. Some independent MLAs are also in Shinde's group.

Did the resentment of Minister Shinde and pro-MLAs erupt in one day? question has been raised. It revealed that Eknath Shinde has been preparing to revolt for six months now. Not only that, Uddhav Thackeray was informed about Shinde's movements 5-6 times by the Home Ministry. However, it is being said that this situation has come upon Shiv Sena as Uddhav Thackeray ignored the intelligence report.

Sharad Pawar expressed his displeasure to Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil that the Home Department did not know that Eknath Shinde had left Maharashtra with his supporters. After that, the intelligence department had given the idea of ​​political crisis in Maharashtra to the government two months ago. But no action has been taken, police sources claimed. Two months ago, it was reported that 8 to 10 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, were in touch with the Opposition. ABP I gave this news quoting sources.

The intelligence services are keeping a close watch on the developments in the state. Along with terrorist and Maoist activities, the intelligence department also keeps an eye on political developments. The same department had verbally informed the government about the political developments. However, it was too late for Eknath Shinde's rebellion to be predicted and the Mahavikas Aghadi government was threatened. All the information comes from the security guards deployed for the security of the political leaders. The question is now being asked as to why the intelligence department kept silent even after giving the hint of Eknath Shinde's rebellion to the Chief Minister.