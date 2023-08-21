Dilip Walse-Patil after row over his remarks on party founder, says Sharad Pawar will continue to be our leader

A day after claiming that Sharad Pawar was unable to muster a clear majority to form government during his lengthy political career, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra alongside Ajit Pawar last month expressed faith in the leadership of Sharad Pawar.

Under fire for his remarks on Sharad Pawar, NCP minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday claimed his remarks, made at a public event in Pune district, were misconstrued by media. He said Sharad Pawar will be his leader even in the future and respect for the 82-year-old veteran will remain forever in his mind. Addressing party workers at Manchar in his Assembly constituency Ambegaon on Sunday, Walse-Patil said that the people of Maharashtra never gave Sharad Pawar power on his own or allowed him to single-handedly form the government.

Walse-Patil, state cooperation minister and former close aide of Sharad Pawar, said, I feel the media has gotten it wrong. I never spoke ill about Pawar saheb. I was expressing regret that while other regional parties achieved power on their own, the people of Maharashtra did not give it to him. There is no question of demeaning Pawar saheb or questioning his ability, said Walse-Patil.

Despite being their tallest leader, the people of Maharashtra did not stand with him with full strength. I expressed my disappointment about this. This is not the first time that I spoke about it. I have said this in the past as well, including in party meetings. It is impossible that I would utter a wrong word or criticise Pawar saheb. I express regret over this misunderstanding, he said.