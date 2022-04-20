Dilip Walse Patil: All-party meeting soon on issue of loudspeakers

The Director General of Police has taken stock of the situation in the state over the issue of loudspeakers. For the last few days, there has been an attempt to disrupt law and order in the state. However, my request is do not take the law into our own hands or else we will take stern action, said Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said in a press conference that this issue is not new. The Supreme Court has given some decisions in this regard. Accordingly, the state government has issued some orders in 2015 and 2017. The role of loudspeakers in this regard has been mentioned. The Home Department has received a tip-off that attempts are being made to provoke disputes in various places. "I have ordered the police to look into the matter," said Walse-Patil.

Walse-Patil said that he would soon hold a meeting with the leaders of all the major opposition parties and political parties to discuss the issue of loudspeakers. He said that he would also call MNS chief Raj Thackeray in this meeting. He said that after the all-party meeting, a meeting of some organizations would be held.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray had announced that he would hold a public meeting in Aurangabad next month. The NCP, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and others have demanded that his public meeting should be denied permission. It is feared that Raj's meeting will create more tension in Aurangabad. The Home Minister has clarified his role on this. He clarified that Aurangabad police took a decision regarding Raj Thackeray's meeting after seeing the local situation.