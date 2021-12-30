Dilip Walse Patil appeals people to follow covid rules and avoid crowding on new year

The risk of corona infection is currently high. Maharashtra government is urging people not to party in public as the number of patients is increasing. On the other hand, strict action will be taken against those who violate covid rules. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has clearly stated that. He was talking to the media in Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the people not to crowd on the backdrop of New Year. "Those who want to party they have a full year. But now, considering covid situation, welcome the new year with the family. We have given some instructions to the police. Strict action will be taken against those who will be seen celebrating on the streets. But instead of taking action, I appeal to the citizens not to crowd and follow covid rules, ”said Walse Patil.

He also spoke about the Corona situation over the past two years, the performance of the police force and the security and law and order situation in the country. "For the last two years, the situation in Maharashtra and the country has been different because of Corona. Lockdown was imposed. It affected all areas. Due to this, the police and the government had to do a lot of work. The financial crisis continued. There were also criminal incidents after the lockdown. But in the future, we will try to reduce this crime. We will also try to create an atmosphere of trust in the state. We have called a crime conference. All the police officers in the state will come for this. Ordinary citizens should trust the police, ”said Dilip Walse Patil.