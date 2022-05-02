Dilip Walse Patil: People of state should remain calm, no one should violate law & order

Attempts are being made to deliberately polarize the country. The people of the state should keep peace. We are keeping a close watch on the situation, the people of the state should remain calm, no one should violate law and order, the police are capable of keeping it intact, we will hold a meeting with the police officers on the backdrop of Eid. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has appealed to the people.

MNS president Raj Thackeray's speech in Aurangabad is provocative and his role will have an impact on all religions. Is Raj Thackeray bigger than the Supreme Court? This question was asked by the Home Minister this time. He said that after Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad meeting, special instructions would be issued by the Home Ministry for sensitive areas and action would be taken after knowing the legal opinion on his speech. Meanwhile, after Raj Thackeray's meeting in Aurangabad, the Home Department has come into active mode. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with senior police officials today. The overall situation in the state will be reviewed in the meeting. This information was given by the Home Minister at this time