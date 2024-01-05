Disagreement in Mahavikas Aaghadi over Seat Allocation? Sanjay Raut Replies 

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut addressed various political and economic issues ahead of the Maharashtra state elections scheduled for six months from now. Here are the key points he raised:

Maha Vikas Aghadi Seat Allocation:

According to Raut, Seat-sharing discussions between Congress, Shiv Sena-NCP, and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit are in the final stage. Talks with Prakash Ambedkar and his party are ongoing. Discussions with the five-member committee appointed by the Congress high command have progressed positively. Overall, discussions with all parties are positive, with no disagreements so far.

Elections and Judicial Process:

State elections are just six months away, with verdicts on disqualification petitions expected on January 10th.

Raut reiterated his claim that the Chief Minister and the state government are unconstitutional. He expressed disapproval of the Supreme Court and Election Commission's perceived support for the "unconstitutional government." He criticized the Supreme Court's decision in the Adani case and questioned the delay in verdicts regarding MLA disqualification petitions.

Economy and Farmers:

Raut highlighted the disparity between loan waivers for industrialists and the lack of similar relief for struggling farmers. He alleged that the BJP benefits from Adani's wealth and questioned whether such enrichment translates to a better life for ordinary citizens, laborers, and farmers.



National Direction and Rahul Gandhi's Yatra:

Raut emphasized the importance of science and technology as drivers of India's progress. He expressed concern about attempts to pull the country back five thousand years and stressed the need for job creation for youth and better living conditions for farmers. The Shiv Sena MP predicted that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will significantly benefit Congress in the upcoming elections.