Discontent among MLAs after cabinet expansion, Maharashtra likely to witness another reshuffle

Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled and formed an alliance with the BJP, leading to the establishment of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state. Later, on July 2, 2023, NCP leader Ajit Pawar also joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government with the support of NCP MLAs, creating a political stir in the state. Despite expectations of a cabinet expansion involving the Shinde faction and BJP MLAs, Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs took their oaths as ministers alongside him. Furthermore, Ajit Pawar was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister and entrusted with the Finance Department.

Following the recent cabinet expansion in the state, there have been reports of discontent among some MLAs from both the Eknath Shinde faction and the BJP camp, who were expecting ministerial positions. However, there is good news for these MLAs as reports suggest that the state is planning to conduct another cabinet expansion soon after the ongoing legislative session. The session is currently in progress, and once it concludes, the cabinet expansion is expected to take place promptly. Consequently, the state is likely to appoint a new guardian minister before August 15, and the districts are anticipated to have new guardian ministers.

Reports indicate that the cabinet expansion is being contemplated to address the dissatisfaction among MLAs in the Shinde faction and in preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Furthermore, there are speculations regarding potential internal reshuffling in certain cabinets of the BJP and Shiv Sena. As part of the expansion, the post of guardian minister is expected to be filled. Consequently, the allocation of ministerial positions in the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government during this cabinet expansion remains a topic of interest and curiosity.