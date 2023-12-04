Discover Egypt, Greece, Assyria and Rome in Mumbai

Are you an art buff who wants to explore ancient culture from rich civilisations of Egypt, Greece and Rome but can’t travel? Fret not, as a new gallery showcasing sculptures from these civilisations is now open at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Museum in Fort, Mumbai. Titled ‘Ancient Sculptures: India, Egypt, Assyria, Greece, Rome’, the exhibition is open to viewers for the next 10 months till October 2024. Inaugurated on December 1, the exhibition is themed in such a way that makes people wonder about the complex links Indian civilisation had with the other civilisation over the last three thousand years, says Neil MacGregor, an Advisor to CSMVS in a statement.

“We wanted to address three important ideas that often arise (even) today – how is the divine imagined (and how ancestors of different ancient cultures connected with them), the issues of nature, and the idea of an ideal beauty (in form). Bringing these antiquities to India and, placing them in a setting where they are surrounded by sculptures from our Indian heritage will encourage an understanding of a global history that is often read about but rarely presented to be seen," said Nilanjana Som, a Curator of Ancient Sculptures at CSMVS.

The exhibition is a must see for those who want to see how other cultures around the world thought about the world and gave their ideas physical form. The artefacts are positioned in such a way that you can also find familiarity between the cultures and their perception of the world. For instance: Looking at an image of goddess Ganga beside the sandstone sculpture Hapi- the Egyptian god of the river Nile gives you a sense how both cultures looked at rivers as a divine form. There are more such delights in store for you, if you love history and art.

Timing: The exhibition will be open for 10 months, from 10: 15 am to 6 pm.

Tickets: Adult: Rs. 150, Students (5 to 15 years): Rs.35, College students: Rs 75, Senior citizens, Defence Personnel: Rs.100

For concession ID is a must

Photography: Photography and video shooting allowed on mobile

Must see exhibits: Curator Nilanjana Som believes following sculptures represent different times and different ideals and are a must see at the gallery.

The Egyptian deity Hapi that symbolises annual flooding of the river Nile. The Greek vases from the J. Paul Getty Museum, which shows how Greeks grieved their loved ones. The famed torso of Apollo, which stands poised for order, discipline and strength. The Varaha representing cosmos, nature and protection, representing the continuity of the age-old Indian philosophy and tradition.

What are the visitors saying

The museum collaboration with other institutions is really interesting as it gives us an opportunity to see something that is beyond our own. The sculptures are very well displayed, and the introductions about the artefacts are simple to understand. Aban Bana, Founder of the Waldorf School in India.

It is so important to have these exhibitions, as children get introduced to the different cultures and civilisations, and develop an interest in world history. My nine year old daughter is simply thrilled. Dr Sarika Sawant Associate Professor at SNDT Women's University, Churchgate.