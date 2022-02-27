Disha Salian's death: Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane booked for spreading false information

A case has been registered against Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The case has been registered by Salian's mother under sections 500, 509 of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

In the FIR copy, Disha's mother alleges that her daughter was defamed by these politicians while she was making statements about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

