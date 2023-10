"Disrespect us, but not my father (Sharad Pawar)": Supriya Sule while lashing out at Ajit Pawar

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis in Maharashtra, both the factions Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar camp has convened separate meetings in Mumbai today where a clear picture may emerge on the exact number of MLAs backing each group amid the contrasting claims.

Disrespect us, but not our father (Sharad Pawar). This fight is against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government. BJP is the most corrupt party in the country. The original NCP is with Sharad Pawar and the original symbol is us, adds Sule, said NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) working president Supriya Sule at the meeting in Mumbai.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls