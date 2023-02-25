District administration is all set for Kasba and Chinchwad assembly by-elections; check details

The district administration is all set for the Kasba and Chinchwad assembly by-elections. Voting for this by-election will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday (26th).

All the staff including the required voting machines for this election left for the polling stations only on Saturday (25th) afternoon.

Election decision officer Sneha Kiswe devkate and deputy collector Sanjay Teli of the constituency said that polling staff along with voting material were sent to their respective polling stations on Saturday along with 43 PMPML buses, seven minibuses, and ten jeeps.

Sachin Dhole, the constituency's election decision officer, stated that all polling staff were transported to the polling booths on Saturday afternoon via 102 PMPML buses, 8 minibuses, and 12 jeeps.

Adequate precautions have been taken to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the polling period of both by-elections, and an adequate police force has been deployed accordingly.

The by-election is being held following the deaths of Kasba assembly constituency MLA Mukta Tilak and Chinchwad assembly constituency MLA Laxman Jagtap.

A total of 16 candidates are in the fray in the Kasba bypoll, while a total of 28 candidates are in the fray in the Chinchwad bypoll. There is a provision to put the names of a maximum of sixteen candidates on a single voting machine.

Moreover, it is mandatory to provide the 'NOTA' option of negative voting. So two voting machines each will be used for the by-elections in these two assembly constituencies.

Constituency-wise Voters and Working Machinery Kasba Assembly Constituency

Total voters - 2 lakh 75 thousand 679

Male voters in total - 1 lakh 36 thousand 984

Total women voters - 1 lakh 38 thousand 690

Third-party voters – 05

Total polling stations – 270

Staff appointed for polling - 1 thousand 250

Reserve Squads for Polling – 27

Police deployment - 83 police officers and 600 policemen deployed

Chinchwad Assembly Constituency

Total voters --- 5 lakh 68 thousand 954

Total male voters --- 3 lakh 2 thousand 946

Total women voters --- 2 lakh 65 thousand 947

Number of disabled voters --- 6 thousand 670

Third Party Voter --- 34

Total polling stations --- 510

Staff appointed for polling --- three thousand

Reserved teams for voting--- 51

Police deployment --- 725 officers and 3 thousand 707 policemen deployed

Any one of the twelve identity proofs is mandatory for voting

Voter ID Card

Aadhaar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Bank or Post Office Passbook with photograph

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Driving License, PAN Card

National Population Register Smart Card

Indian Passport

Pension document with photograph

Photo Identity Card issued to employees by State, Central Government or Public Enterprises and Companies

Their official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs

Disability Identity Card of Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Original Indian passport mandatory for overseas voters

If voters in either of the assembly constituencies of Kasba or Chinchwad are residing abroad, they will have to submit their original Indian passports to such overseas voters to identify them, said district collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh.