District Planning Committee sanctions Rs 894.63 crore of Nashik works for 2023-24

The District Planning Committee has sanctioned Rs 894.63 crore for the fiscal 2023-24 for development works in Nashik. All departments have also been directed to ensure funds for works for the fiscal 2022-23 do not lapse due to non-usage, district guardian minister Dada Bhuse said.

According to a report of PTI, The Rs 894.63 crore given to the district comprises Rs 501.50 crore for general schemes, Rs 293.13 crore for tribal sub-scheme and Rs 100 crore for Scheduled Caste sub-scheme, an official said.

Nashik is at fifth position in the state and second in the division on genral schemes fund expenditure, the official informed. Bhuse said Nashik has performed the best in terms of tribal sub-scheme expenditure.

Of the Rs 179.77 crore funds received for the tribal sub-scheme, Rs 110.82 crore has been distributed and Rs 107.42 crore has been spent, the official informed.