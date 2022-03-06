Ditto copy of Saif: Fans react to Ibrahim's video of lip-syncing to dad's 'Aaj Din Chadheya' song

Ibrahim Ali Khan is undoubtedly his father and actor Saif Ali Khan's spitting image, and his latest video of lip-syncing to 'Aaj Din Chadheya' song has once again proved why fans call him Saif's carbon copy.

On the occasion of Ibrahim's 21st birthday, his sister Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a video from their recent Kashmir trip where the birthday boy can be seen Ibrahim can be seen lip-syncing to his father Saif Ali Khan's soulful track from his hit film 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Ibrahim's clip has left social media users in awe of the uncanny resemblance he has with his dad Saif.

"Oh my God. He is ditto Saif," a fan commented.

"For a second I thought Saif was singing the song," another one wrote.

"Saif 2.0," another one commented.

For the unversed, Ibrahim is Saif's second-born with first wife and actor Amrita Singh. He is currently learning the aspects of filmmaking. He recently assisted Karan Johar on his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor