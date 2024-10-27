Diwali 2024 Cleaning Scam: Mumbai Woman Falls Victim to ₹4 Lakh Gold Theft

As Diwali approaches, many are turning to online platforms for cleaning services to refresh their homes. However, recent incidents have highlighted significant safety risks, particularly regarding the background verification of workers. A troubling case in Mumbai has underscored the necessity for vigilance when hiring cleaning staff through these apps.

Lina Mhatre, a 55-year-old resident of Rishikesh Society in Dahisar East, booked a cleaning service via the No Broker app on October 21. The following day, two individuals arrived to perform the cleaning. During their visit, they allegedly stole gold ornaments valued at around Rs. 4 lakhs. Mhatre discovered the theft after noticing her cupboard had been rummaged through. She immediately reported the incident to the MHB police.

Police arrested 27-year-old Arbaz Khan in connection with the theft after reviewing CCTV footage from the society. Authorities identified three suspects: Arbaaz Feroze Khan, Santosh Omprakash Yadav, and Sufiyan Nazeer Ahmad Soudar. While Khan is considered the main perpetrator, the other two have been detained for questioning. Investigators are now looking into Khan's background to assess any prior criminal activity and whether No Broker conducted a thorough verification before hiring him.

Investigating officer Sandip Gorde stated, "We are examining if No Broker properly verified these employees prior to their assignment. The app has since blocked their accounts. Regulations require all service workers, including cleaners, to undergo police verification before being hired. However, compliance is rare."

Despite the plethora of cleaning apps available, there is no single regulatory body ensuring these platforms adhere to employee verification protocols. Many services tout their professionalism and reliability, but few provide transparency regarding background checks. When inquiries were made, some companies claimed to perform verifications, yet evidence supporting these claims is often lacking.

Police emphasize that regulations mandate police verification for all service workers, including those in cleaning, repair, or maintenance. Unfortunately, adherence to this rule remains alarmingly low, especially in the rapidly expanding online service sector