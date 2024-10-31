Diwali 2024: CM Shinde Announces Special Diwali Schemes for Daughters, Youth, and Farmers (Watch Video)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conveyed heartfelt Diwali greetings to citizens while emphasizing the significance of this year's celebrations, marked by the launch of several beneficial schemes. Addressing the media on the auspicious occasion, Shinde stated, "We are celebrating Diwali today...This year's Diwali is very special. The daughters, youth, and farmers have got several schemes this year. "These initiatives aim to provide financial assistance, educational opportunities, and enhanced agricultural support to strengthen Maharashtra’s core communities. The schemes specifically target young women’s empowerment, skill development for youth, and resources for farmers to enhance crop yields and income.

Meanwhile, Shinde expressed optimism about the upcoming assembly elections, hoping for a grand Diwali celebration on November 23 when results are announced. Speaking at the Diwali Pahat event in Thane, Shinde hinted at the Mahayuti coalition's determination to retain power in the November 20 elections, while avoiding direct political discussions. Shinde highlighted his government's focus on people-oriented initiatives, especially in recent months. He extended Diwali greetings to communities, acknowledging women's contributions by addressing them as "Ladki Bahins" and men as "Ladke Bhau." The government has introduced schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, offering Rs 1,500 monthly aid to underprivileged women, and Ladka Bhau Yojana, providing job training and stipends to unemployed youth.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "We are celebrating Diwali today...This year's Diwali is very special. The daughters, youth and farmers have got several schemes this year..." pic.twitter.com/giX3CAikrU — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

The Chief Minister emphasized his personal connection to Thane, his political base for decades. He is contesting from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat. Shinde shared his pride in returning to Thane, where he feels supported by the local community during both joyful and challenging times. He expressed confidence that this year's Diwali would be prosperous and anticipated an even more delightful celebration next year. During his address, Shinde sought blessings from the audience for continued support to achieve his vision for Maharashtra. He added a light-hearted touch by comparing traditional firecrackers to an "atom bomb," symbolizing the Mahayuti's bright prospects in the elections. Shinde reminded attendees of the importance of voting on November 20, leading to a significant celebration on November 23.



