Diwali 2024: MSRTC Rolls Out 12,000 Extra Bus Trips to Meet Surge in Travel Demand

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is responding to the increased demand for travel during Diwali by introducing an additional 12,000 bus trips. This initiative, which includes 500 extra trips each day, will continue until November 18, aiming to accommodate long-distance travelers. Local State Transport divisions are also enhancing their short-distance services to prepare for expected heavy traffic to nearby destinations, according to officials.

On October 25, MSRTC achieved a milestone in ticket sales, recording an unprecedented 17,215 reservations through its mobile app alone. This surge underscores the growing popularity of ST services as a cost-effective travel choice, particularly advantageous for senior citizens and female passengers who benefit from specific fare concessions.

Officials have observed a remarkable uptick in the use of MSRTC's online reservation system and mobile app this year. The trend of advance bookings has facilitated better travel planning and allowed MSRTC to efficiently allocate additional services.

Operating in remote regions of Maharashtra and extending to select services in other states, MSRTC manages a fleet of approximately 16,000 buses, serving around 5.3 million commuters each day.