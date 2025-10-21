Diwali Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Loses Vision in One Eye After Firecracker Explodes In Hand

A heartbreaking accident during Diwali festivities in Beed, Maharashtra, left a 6-year-old boy blind in one eye after a firecracker exploded in his hand.

The incident occurred on the evening of October 20 in Nagoba Galli, Beed. According to reports, the young boy was attempting to light a firecracker that initially failed to ignite. When he tried to light it a second time, the firecracker suddenly exploded, causing serious injuries.

He was first taken to the Civil Hospital in Beed for immediate care but was later transferred to a private hospital due to the severity of his injuries. A doctor treating the child confirmed that the explosion had severely damaged the cornea of his left eye, resulting in permanent vision loss.

At least 12 people, including seven children, sustained caused by during Diwali celebrations on Sunday and Monday in the city., the govt-run eye hospital, reported four cases over the two days. On Sunday, two boys aged 12 and 14 suffered simple eye injuries caused by rocket and pistol firecrackers. On Monday, a 48-year-old man sustained a minor injury as a bystander when an "atom bomb" cracker was burst nearby, while an 11-year-old boy was admitted with a grievous self-inflicted injury caused by a bijli cracker.Narayana Nethralaya treated five patients, including four children, for cracker-related eye injuries during the same period. Four of them were bystanders, while one child suffered a self-inflicted injury.Three more firecracker related injuries — including one serious one — were treated at Nethradhama hospital in Jayanagar Monday.