DJ noise results in tragic deaths during Ganesh visarjan in Sangli

In a shocking turn of events, two young men lost their lives in separate incidents in Sangli, Maharashtra, due to the deafening sound of a DJ at Ganesh idol immersion processions. The incidents occurred in Kavathe Ekand, Tasgaon taluka, and Dudhari, Walwa taluka.

The deceased have been identified as Shekhar Sukhdev Pawshe (32) and Pravin Yashwant Shirtode (35).

Shekhar Sukhdev Pawshe, a resident of Kavathe Ekand, had recently been diagnosed with heart disease and underwent angioplasty surgery. Despite his health condition, he participated in the immersion procession in the village, where a DJ was playing at a high volume. While passing through the procession around 10 p.m., the loud noise began to affect him severely. He hurried home but felt increasingly unwell. After reaching home, he felt dizzy and was rushed to a private hospital in Tasgaon. Tragically, he passed away before receiving medical treatment.

In the second incident at Dudhari in Walwa taluka, Pravin Yashwant Shirtode, a centring businessman, attended the immersion procession after returning home from work. Engaging in festivities with friends, he suddenly felt discomfort and collapsed. His friends rushed him to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead before any treatment could be administered.

These heart-wrenching incidents serve as a stark reminder of the potential health risks posed by excessive noise levels during festive celebrations, urging the need for greater awareness and precautions during such events.