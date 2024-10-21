Dnyaneshwar Katke (Mauli Aaba) Joins Ajit Pawar NCP After Quitting Shiv Sena UBT Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place on November 20, political shifting and trading are on the rise in the state. In a recent shift, a Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey leader, Dnyaneshwar Katke, also famously known as Mauli Aaba, joined Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Monday, October 21, in the presence of party chief Ajit Pawar and other senior leaders.

