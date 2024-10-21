Dnyaneshwar Katke (Mauli Aaba) Joins Ajit Pawar NCP After Quitting Shiv Sena UBT Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 21, 2024 12:02 PM2024-10-21T12:02:13+5:302024-10-21T12:02:38+5:30
Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place on November 20, political shifting and trading ...
Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place on November 20, political shifting and trading are on the rise in the state. In a recent shift, a Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey leader, Dnyaneshwar Katke, also famously known as Mauli Aaba, joined Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Monday, October 21, in the presence of party chief Ajit Pawar and other senior leaders.
Ahead of #MaharashtraAssemblyElection, Dnyaneshwar (Mauli Aaba) Katke quits Shiv Sena (UBT) and joins Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP.— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024
(Pic: NCP) pic.twitter.com/dHNQdzQwr1