Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena to Announce First Candidate List Today

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly election BJP's first list was announced on 20th October Sunday afternoon. The party had clarified on Saturday that it would declare candidates for the seats that had already been allotted. Meanwhile, tension has risen within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and there is speculation that Shiv Sena UBT led by Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress may make a significant decision at any moment. At the same time, the ruling Mahayuti alliance seems to be in a stable position, with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde faction also expected to announce their first list shortly.

The tension in the MVA has reached a peak, particularly in Vidarbha, where the Congress is unwilling to concede seats to the Shiv Sena, leading to a rift between Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole. This conflict has escalated to the national level, with leaders from the state being instructed to remain in Delhi. Disagreements over just two to four seats have created tension within the alliance, raising the possibility of a split at any time. On the other hand, the Mahayuti seems to have taken the lead in seat allocation.

The BJP announced candidates for 99 seats on Sunday, primarily involving sitting BJP MLAs and strong contenders, while Shiv Sena is expected to release its first list on late Monday, likely by 11 AM. As the senior partner in the alliance, the BJP has managed to secure its key seats. However, some seats remain in contention between the Shinde and Ajit Pawar's group, with other allies like Athawale and smaller parties also demanding seats, causing a few complications.

With over 250 seats already allocated, candidate lists are being released to give nominees time to prepare. After the Shinde faction, Ajit Pawar's NCP is also expected to release its first list in the next couple of days. The Shinde group has claimed the Dindori Assembly constituency, which is currently held by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Narhari Zirwal. Former MLA Dhanraj Mahale is reportedly interested in this seat and has met with the Chief Minister to discuss it.