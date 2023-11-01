Doctor shares major update on Ajit Pawar's health his dengue diagnosis

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has been battling dengue for the past four days, causing fever and weakness. Dr. Sanjay Kapote, his attending physician, informed reporters on Tuesday night that Pawar's platelet and white blood cell counts have decreased. The 64-year-old leader did not attend the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday due to his illness.

“He is down with dengue since last three-four days. He has fever and weakness and needs rest,” Kapote said. His platelets test will be done on Wednesday along with a sonography. Accordingly, a decision will be taken whether to admit him to hospital, the doctor told PTI.

Ajit Pawar, a prominent NCP leader, had joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government on July 2 this year, along with eight other senior NCP members, causing a significant split in the party founded by his uncle, Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar claims to have the support of over 40 of the 53 NCP MLAs in the state.