Doctors remove clove stuck in patient's lungs for seven years

7 years ago, a woman was chewing a clove when she laughed very loudly and had dry cough and the clove accidentally entered her windpipe. The woman after 3 years started facing problems like frequent coughing, difficulty in breathing and chest pain. After a while she had started experiencing weight loss, and occasional sputum bleeding. After which she visisted a doctor and a CT scan was conducted on her in which a lump was detected and pneumonia developed in the lower left side of her left lung.

One doctor even suggested the possibility of cancer. The patient was referred to a respiratory specialist, Dr. Ashok Arbat. After multiple tests were performed, the hospital diagnosed that there must be something stuck inside the lung. A surgery was performed on her and doctors removed a clove from her lung. The woman got discharge recently and is living a completely normal life.

Speaking to Lokmat, Dr. Arbat said the first was to provide mental support to the patient. The patient was re-examined. She was diagnosed with cancer. After discussing the matter with the patient and her husband, it was noticed that something had got stuck in her throat seven years ago, she said. When the chest was cleansed by bronchoscopy, it became clear that something was stuck there. By ‘dilation’ in the trachea (bronchi), that is, by inserting a small bubble, it clears the way. It became clear that the clove was stuck inside. After a special effort, the clove was removed. The clove was stuck in the lower part of the left lung. It was very difficult to get there. Had it not been for the diagnosis, this part of the lung would have had to be amputated. However, that time did not come. The patient is completely relieved after the clove is removed. - Dr. Ashok Arbat, Senior Respiratory Pathologist.