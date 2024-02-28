Dombivali: Gang of Thieving Woman Steal Fiber Doors from MIDC Residential Area

Dombivali: Five women were seen coming to the MIDC residential area in the early hours of the morning and stealing. On Monday, February 26, between 4.15 am and 4.30 am, the gang stole seven 2.5-by-6.5-foot aluminum/fiber precious doors kept on the premises of Kamat Hospital ( Plot P-69) in the residential area.

A gang of five women was caught on camera stealing the doors and over the past few days, it has been reported that they have been involved in several such thefts in residential areas. These women are stealing by pretending to be collecting scraps with large cloth sacks. Kamat Hospital has lodged a complaint with Manpada police station and the police have taken a serious view of the matter and have been told that the women will be nabbed soon, said Raju Nalawade, a resident.