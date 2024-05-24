Dombivli Boiler Blast: CM Shinde Announces Shifting of Hazardous Industries; But Is This Another Blast, Another Announcement?

At least ten people have lost their lives, and over 60 others were injured after a major fire erupted following a boiler explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Dombivli on Thursday. Initially, the death toll was seven, but it rose to ten after authorities recovered three more bodies on Friday.

The incident occurred at a chemical factory in Phase 2 of the Dombivli MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) complex. Initial reports indicate that four boilers at Amudan Chemical Company exploded, triggering a massive blaze. The intense fire caused drums containing chemicals to burst, shattering window panes of nearby houses. The explosion was so loud it was heard from a kilometer away, causing cracks in the glass windows of nearby buildings and damaging many houses in the vicinity.

Will shift hazardous factories out of Dombivli MIDC: CM Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited the accident site, announced plans to relocate hazardous factories to prevent such disasters in the future. "In view of the risks posed by certain categories of industries, the government plans to shift such hazardous factories to another location," he stated.

This tragic incident felt like déjà vu for the residents of Dombivli, a suburban city in the Thane district of the MMR region. The area has a history of industrial accidents, with several fire incidents and explosions occurring in recent years. These fires often lead to explosions in the vicinity, where many chemical factories with inflammable materials are situated, creating a fearful atmosphere in the surrounding residential areas.

Same announcement was made 2 years back

In 2020, a fire at Metropolitan Eximchem Private Limited (MEPL), a chemical company in Dombivli, led to over 100 explosions and took 15 hours to extinguish. Following this incident, then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed a survey of hazardous industries. A joint team from the labor department, the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and MIDC found around 156 factories to be hazardous and extremely hazardous.

The MVA government announced in 2022 that these 156 factories, located within a 50-meter radius of residential zones, would be relocated to Patalganga MIDC near Karjat in Raigad district. However, with the recent tragedy, CM Eknath Shinde has reiterated this announcement.

We had a comprehensive plan: Former Industries Minister Subhash Desai

Subhash Desai, the industries minister in the previous MVA government, expressed frustration over the lack of progress. "We had formed a committee to look into this issue and it had given us a report. Based on that, in 2022, we had announced to move hazardous and highly inflammatory establishments to Patalganga, Raigad. We had a comprehensive plan to keep only non-hazardous, engineering, and IT companies in Dombivli and move the rest to Patalganga. MIDC had even formed a zone for this process," Desai explained.

"But then, our (MVA) government fell. No progress has been made in this regard till now. Governance is a continuous process, and the current government should have gone ahead with the plan," Desai said.

On CM Shinde's similar announcement after the recent tragedy, Desai criticized, "Will they make an announcement only when such tragedies happen and lives are lost? The government should answer why they delayed the process."

When asked whether there was any opposition to shifting these factories out of Dombivli MIDC, Desai noted, "There was no opposition as such. The associations had concerns about moving their employees and workers and how to rehabilitate them in Patalganga or create other employment opportunities in Dombivli. We were in continuous communication with these associations, and the plan would have sailed through because both sides were ready to make adjustments."

Nothing will change: Social Activist Raju Nalawade

Raju Nalawade, a social activist from Dombivli who has been fighting against the polluting and unsafe factories, expressed skepticism about the Chief Minister's announcement. "Even the last time it was announced that they will shift over 150 factories. The same announcement has been made today. I don't think they will shift 150 factories. They will shut down 1-2 loss-making companies because there is pressure right now. The issue will subside in a few days. And things will continue as they have until now."

When asked why he thinks the relocation of hazardous factories won't happen, Nalawade pointed to a powerful business lobby. "There is a big businessman lobby at play who opposes such plans. They have contacts in high places. They will not let it happen. They sabotaged the plans of shifting the companies in 2022 during the MVA government. They will continue to do so even now."

Efforts to reach Industries Minister Uday Samant for comment were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, residents of Dombivli, especially those living near the MIDC, are questioning whether any stringent actions will be taken against such factories or if there will only be lip service and announcements when tragedies strike.